But this uptick in shopping behaviour also means we're wasting more; we have an 'out with the old, in with the new' mentality. Our clothing, furniture, books, toys, and other household items end up in landfill when they're still in good condition and could be repaired, reused, or recycled, extending their life indefinitely. As a result, Australia generated an estimated 75.8 million tonnes of waste in 2020-2021, up 3 per cent from the year before, and over 200,000 tonnes of that waste was clothing sent to landfill.