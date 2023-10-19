Illawarra Mercury
Helensburgh land you can't build on still sells for $90K

By Brendan Crabb
Updated October 25 2023 - 3:24pm, first published October 19 2023 - 2:38pm
The 929 square metres of land at Lot 16, Wagonga Road, Helensburgh sold for $90,000 last week. Picture: Supplied
You can't build on the site or even place a caravan there, but a keen buyer has nonetheless snapped up a block of Helensburgh land.

