You can't build on the site or even place a caravan there, but a keen buyer has nonetheless snapped up a block of Helensburgh land.
The new owner will also be paying more than $100 annually in rates.
The 929 square metres of land at Lot 16, Wagonga Road, Helensburgh sold for $90,000 last week to a Macquarie Fields-based buyer.
Building of any kind including portable homes, caravans or storage containers are not permitted on the site under the current environmental zoning.
Council rates are listed as $114 per annum.
Wollongong City Council was contacted for comment regarding whether any services, maintenance or otherwise, were provided as a result of paying these minimal rates.
"In 2007, Wollongong City Council undertook a review of property categorisation for ratings within the 7D Port Hacking River Environmental Protection Area," a council spokesperson said.
"From this review, any properties with existing residential rights would remain rated as Residential and any properties not containing these rights for development would be rated as Business - Ordinary.
"All properties are rateable under the Local Government Act 1993 unless specifically exempted
"These rates are used to pay for all services and facilities, or in other words, contribute to the costs of running our city for our community."
Meanwhile, the 929 square metre block at Lot 17 Wagonga Road sold for $92,000 in September.
The environmentally zoned land is covered in trees and cannot be cleared.
The selling agent for both blocks, Julie York from Raine & Horne Helensburgh said regarding the sale of Lot 17, the "person who bought Lot 16 missed out on that one".
"They said, 'let me know if something else comes up there, I'd love to buy one in the same street'. Then that afternoon the owner of Lot 16 said, 'I just saw you sold Lot 17, can you sell mine?'.
"I told the buyer it was possibly available for them, and if they wanted to pay $90,000, he'll sell. So it was that easy, done in about one day."
The blocks are located in the the Land Pooling area.
The Land Pooling area is a contentious part of a large parcel of Helensburgh land which residents have been trying to rezone for 40 years.
A number of landowners have owned their blocks for decades, after buying them under the assumption they would one day be able to build.
Buyers have also been snapping them up in recent years in the hope that one day the land will be rezoned.
CoreLogic records show there are 16 properties on Wagonga Road. The latest transaction is the third sale on the street in 2023.
Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.