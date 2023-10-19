'Everyone's talking crazy right now': Critics can't keep Grida down

Illawarra spark-plug Dan Grida is keeping his side's 1-3 start in perspective despite suggestions the Hawks are playing for their season just a month into a fresh campaign.
The Hawks return home to the WEC on Friday night to take on high-flying Melbourne United, with Cairns and Sydney also Wollongong-bound in rounds five and six.
Getting some home floor momentum will be pivotal for a Hawks outfit on the back of disappointing road double that saw them blown out by Tasmania and overrun late by Adelaide.
It was a pair that even prompted club great Damon Lowery to fire a salvo at his former club, urging coach Jacob Jackomas to "grab a few guys by the scruff" in the aftermath.
While there's no excusing the Tassie defeat, Grida feels the situation is not as dire as it's being made out in certain quarters.
"We're not taking it too hard," Grida said.
"Everyone's talking crazy about us right now, [saying] 'you guys suck like' but we were eight minutes of good basketball away from being 2-2, which is fourth place.
"I think it that Tasmania game we were probably a little selfish as a team, shot selection was bad, we were all over the shop.
"Adelaide we were the opposite, we probably could have punched them a bit more on the run, but we played great for a lot of that game.
"We just need to tighten some things up. It's 1-3, it's not like it's the end of the world yet. We've got 24 games left. There's ebbs and flows, we'll ride the highs and we'll bring some more wins in.
"We know how hard we work every day, we know we're going to make it work eventually. We're in good spirits and we're ready to roll on Friday."
While he's confident star point-guard Justin Robinson is "not going 1-14 ever again, Grida said the second unit has to play its part to get over the winning up.
"Trust is a huge thing," Grida said.
"We've got such a good team, we've just got trust each other that we can all make plays. Tyler, J-Rob Gary (Clark), Sam (Froling), they're our guys.
"When it comes down to it, we're going with them, and we trust them, but throughout the game we've got to play together as a team and, and punish guys that way.
"We can all do this thing together, especially lock in more defensively, place team defence, help defence gang rebounding and all those things.
"We're working our arses off here and we always get excited for these games. We're at home, we love playing, here our fans are loud and we're ready to go."
