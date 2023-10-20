Stanwell Park Public School teacher Lynn Bedwell used to arrive at the school gates with her five kids in tow, school was a family affair.
The primary school teacher considers the students and parents as her extended family but after 39 years gracing the school corridors she has decided to retire.
The popular teacher was greeted by a swarm of past and present students at the special school assembly on Friday, October 20.
Among the greeters was year six student Jacqueline Ives who had Mrs Bedwell as a teacher in year four.
"She was really nice and she like really cared about you and wanted to know what you were doing and if you were alright," Jacqueline said.
Former P&C president Vanessa Mander said Mrs Bedwell taught her son for two years and always focused on the individual child not just the collective class.
"She sees them and she hears them and she validates each of them," Mrs Mander said.
"She's just always contributed with her heart and her soul to the school and to the children first and foremost; it's always been the children."
School principal Shay O'Day said Mrs Bedwell has shown unwavering dedication to the school and the community.
"She didn't just teach here, she lived here, and she loved here," Ms O'Day said.
"She's seen the community change and grow over the years, and she's been a big part of shaping its future."
The wider Stanwell Park community gathered at the Stanwell Park Surf Club after the assembly for a celebratory reception.
Ahead of her retirement party Mrs Bedwell told the Mercury that she's always wanted to be a teacher and leaving the job was "painful".
"I've loved every single day ... what a joy to be able to shape parenting and teaching," she said.
Mrs Bedwell's daughter Melissa White said it was just normal to go to school together as a family.
"It was mum at home and Mrs Bedwell at school," Mrs White said, who added that her mum was her year six teacher.
She never thought her mum would retire with still so much energy at 74-years-of-age.
Mrs Bedwell's five children all attended the special school assembly, travelling in from across the country and the UK.
As they pose for a family photo near the school gates that they once walked through as kids, the brothers cheekily tease one another, as Mrs Bedwell asked them with a laugh to please behave.
She will spend her retirement with her family including her 13 grandkids, and one great grandchild.
