Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Why have the lights gone back on at former Wollongong Bunnings warehouse?

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
October 19 2023 - 6:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why the lights are back on at former Wollongong Bunnings warehouse
Why the lights are back on at former Wollongong Bunnings warehouse

Wollongong residents may have noticed a flurry of activity at the vacated Wollongong Bunnings this week, with the lights on all night and cars filling the parking spaces around the warehouse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.