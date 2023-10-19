The winner of the top-of-the-table clash between Wollongong and Keira this Saturday is all but assured of qualifying for Cricket Illawarra's T20 final.
Both teams have won their opening three games heading into their round four showdown at North Dalton Park.
All 10 teams play two games on Saturday, with the top two at the end of the day qualifying for the final of the five-round T20 competition.
A loss for either Wollongong or Keira won't be a death knell for either team, with victory in their other game likely to be enough to finish in the top two depending on other results.
Wollongong will also play Port Kembla on Saturday under lights at North Dalton Park from 6.30pm.
The Lions first game on Saturday at 11.30am is against Dapto.
Wollongong T20 captain Jayden Zahra-Smith was happy with the Lighthouse Keepers start to the season.
"It's been a good start. We'd love to beat Keira and secure our spot in the T20 final. It would be unreal if we can start the season off with a win in the T20 comp," he said.
Wollongong have retained the bulk of the players which helped the club reach last year's one-day final.
This year's team also includes new recruit Pushpinder Jassall.
Zahra-Smith said the talented leg-spinner and middle-order batsman has been great for the side.
As has hard-hitting wicket-keeper batsman Ethan Debono.
"Ethan Debono is hitting the ball so hard at the moment. He doesn't look like getting out. He's in heaps good form, hitting some big balls," Zahra-Smith said.
"He is a big key for us if we want to knock off Keira and Port this weekend.
"David Wood has also been really good for us with the ball. He was especially good for us in the first game against Northern Districts where he took 2-10 off four overs. He bowled unreal. He is bowling really quick at the moment It's good to have him in form with the ball."
In other round four matches Northern Districts play IPCC, Wests Illawarra play Corrimal and Balgownie take on University.
In the other round five matches on Saturday Northern Districts take on Wests Illawarra, Dapto play IPCC, Balgownie battle Corrimal and Port Kembla play University.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.