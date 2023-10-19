A series of scheduled roadworks along the M1 Princes Motorway will affect motorists in Figtree, Unanderra, Berkeley, Dapto and Bulli.
The nighttime roadworks will force the closure of the M1 in both directions from Figtree to Dapto from Sunday, October 22 and run until Friday, October 27 in both areas.
The closure will be in place from 8pm until 4am each day.
Diversions for light vehicles are via the Princes Highway, heavy vehicles will be detoured via Masters Road, Springhill Road, Five Islands Road, King Street, Windang Road and Lake Entrance Road.
Separate roadworks on the M1 at Bulli, between Picton Road and Bulli Pass, will run on the same days and hours, however this stretch of road will not close.
A reduced speed limit of 40km/h and single lane closures will be in place in both directions.
