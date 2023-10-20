Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour's Lachie Cabor continues last-minute preparations for 2023 AFL Draft

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
October 20 2023 - 11:40am
The footy season might be done and dusted, but Lachie Cabor is leaving no stone unturned in his mission to become an AFL player.

