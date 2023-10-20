Diversity is a priority for young leader Jane Curran Advertising Feature

Jane Curran won the Young Business Leader of the Year.

Being named the Young Business Leader of the Year at the 2023 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards means Jane Curran is a step closer to validating her goals.



As the chief operations officer (COO) at Curran Plumbing and Electrical, Jane hopes to be seen as a leader in the Illawarra business community and the home services sector of Australia.



"Winning this award means the world to me," Jane said. "I'm hoping it will allow me to continue to break down barriers and stereotypes for women and people from diverse backgrounds, increase their involvement in the trade industry and advocate for their critical role in companies, particularly in leadership positions."

Curran Plumbing and Electrical is a trusted family-owned business that has been providing outstanding services to the community for over 32 years.



The Curran brand was first started as a plumbing company by Jane's parents, Pat and Kerrie Curran, in 1990.



Sid, Jane, Kerrie and Pat Curran. Pictures supplied

In 2022, they expanded their services to include safe and reliable electrical work.



"We continue to grow and expand our offerings to better serve the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Sutherland Shire regions," Jane said.



"I'm pleased to let our community know we have just launched a heating and air department and are taking bookings for this now."



Situated in Albion Park, the team is committed to providing prompt and reliable services with 40 staff members and 21 fully equipped vehicles on the road.



The award win was not the first for the business, Curran Plumbing and Electrical has won a number of awards in recognition of their high levels of service quality.

Most recently they won the Excellence in Customer Service - Illawarra Business Awards 2022, the 2023 Electrical Industry Excellence Awards Service Business of the Year and CEO Sid Curran won the 2022 Business Leader of the Year award at the Local Business Awards.



"It is my goal in the coming years to make the Curran business as sustainable as possible and reduce our environmental impact, this would include utilising electrical vehicles in our operations and increasing the installation of environmentally friendly appliances like heat pump systems and solar panels," Jane said.



"It is also my goal to increase women in the trade - both by recruiting more women apprentices and increasing the number of women in leadership roles throughout the company. There are exciting times ahead for Curran, watch this space!"