Being named the Young Business Leader of the Year at the 2023 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards means Jane Curran is a step closer to validating her goals.
As the chief operations officer (COO) at Curran Plumbing and Electrical, Jane hopes to be seen as a leader in the Illawarra business community and the home services sector of Australia.
"Winning this award means the world to me," Jane said. "I'm hoping it will allow me to continue to break down barriers and stereotypes for women and people from diverse backgrounds, increase their involvement in the trade industry and advocate for their critical role in companies, particularly in leadership positions."
Curran Plumbing and Electrical is a trusted family-owned business that has been providing outstanding services to the community for over 32 years.
The Curran brand was first started as a plumbing company by Jane's parents, Pat and Kerrie Curran, in 1990.
In 2022, they expanded their services to include safe and reliable electrical work.
"We continue to grow and expand our offerings to better serve the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Sutherland Shire regions," Jane said.
"I'm pleased to let our community know we have just launched a heating and air department and are taking bookings for this now."
Situated in Albion Park, the team is committed to providing prompt and reliable services with 40 staff members and 21 fully equipped vehicles on the road.
The award win was not the first for the business, Curran Plumbing and Electrical has won a number of awards in recognition of their high levels of service quality.
Most recently they won the Excellence in Customer Service - Illawarra Business Awards 2022, the 2023 Electrical Industry Excellence Awards Service Business of the Year and CEO Sid Curran won the 2022 Business Leader of the Year award at the Local Business Awards.
"It is my goal in the coming years to make the Curran business as sustainable as possible and reduce our environmental impact, this would include utilising electrical vehicles in our operations and increasing the installation of environmentally friendly appliances like heat pump systems and solar panels," Jane said.
"It is also my goal to increase women in the trade - both by recruiting more women apprentices and increasing the number of women in leadership roles throughout the company. There are exciting times ahead for Curran, watch this space!"
Call Curran Plumbing and Electrical on 1300 781 195 or go to callcurran.com.au.
The best local businesses and business people have been awarded at the 2023 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards. Here is the full list of the winners:
Winner: Jane Curran, Curran Plumbing and Electrical
Winner: Hysata
Winner: Sicona Battery Technologies
The Illawarra's business community came together in celebration of achievement at the prestigious 2023 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards on October 13.
Held at the WIN Entertainment Centre, the gala presentation evening had a remarkable turnout of over 740 attendees.
The awards ceremony embraced the theme of "Glitz & Glamour", shining a spotlight on the best of the best companies and individuals the Illawarra region has to offer.
Business Illawarra's executive director, Adam Zarth, expressed his admiration for the local business community, stating, "Our local businesses have shown once again how fortunate we all are to have such a talented pool of individuals driving the fortunes of our local economy forward."
The night's festivities showcased the region's remarkable growth across a diverse spectrum of industries.
"More than ever before, our region's prospects across an expanding range of sectors - and in small and medium enterprise particularly - are thriving, and tonight's winners are a showcase of the many businesses grasping those opportunities," Mr Zarth said.
Hysata was crowned the 2023 IMB Bank Illawarra Business of the Year, also securing wins in the Excellence in Tech and Excellence in Innovation categories as well.
This recognition marks a remarkable achievement for Hysata, a standout leader in the electrolyser industry, introducing the most noteworthy innovation in electrolyser technology in a century.
Their commitment to harnessing innovative technology, promoting competition, fostering academic-industrial collaboration, and catalysing regional development led the judges to award them the top honour.
They are rightly proud of their local roots and believe that the Illawarra has everything it needs to develop and support world class, industry-leading technology.
In a first for the Illawarra Business Awards, Greenacres Disability Services received a highly commended award for Business of the Year.
Greenacres, an established business, was recognised for its unwavering commitment to innovation, constant evaluation, and adaptive business strategies.
Their mission to enhance the quality of life for individuals with disabilities in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven regions has made them truly deserving recipients of this commendation.
Entry for next year's program will open in June 2024.