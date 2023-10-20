Friends of Jervis Bay woman, Shelley Tinkler, have set up a GoFundMe "keep family with Shell and bring her home," while she is in a coma in Italy.
The 43-year-old was travelling around Italy when she become unwell and was put into a medically-induced coma after contracting bacterial pneumonia.
Ms Tinkler has shown some signs of improvement but remains sedated and ventilated.
Knowing she has a long road ahead, a group of Ms Tinkler's friends have set up a GoFundMe to support their friend they describe as "the life of any party and lights up your life if you are lucky enough to know her".
"Shell is the type of person who puts everyone else before herself," the GoFundMe page, organised by Shelley Navin, says.
"There is no better person to have in your life. She is loved and cherished by so many and her family and friends are devastated by this news."
Donations to the GoFundMe have already ensured Ms Tinkler is not alone in Italy, as her family has joined her.
In an update on the GoFundMe page is says "this has been vital in the last few days as [Ms Tinkler] has been able to respond to those around her. Shell is by no means out of the woods, but these improvements have given us hope, and that is a beautiful thing!".
Since being setup on October 9, the fundraiser is currently at $35,296 from 292 donations and has a target of $45,000, Shelley's family and friends are hopeful they will be able to "bring her home when the time comes".
"We are hopeful each day makes her stronger and that she'll be home with us soon," the GoFundMe says. "Thank you so much for your support and generous donations!"
The Jervis Bay community are also getting behind supporting Ms Tinkler. Flamin Galah Brewing Co are hosting a fundraising event at its brewery in Huskisson on Friday, October 27.
