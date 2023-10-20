A reinvented Southern Highlands council building has won the Regional Division Medal at the 2024 NSW Country Division Architecture Awards.
The historic building, now an art hotel, has been divided into eight guest suites beat out all comers at the annual awards which celebrate the design excellence for architects outside the metropolitan areas of Sydney and Newcastle.
Luke Moloney Architecture's adaptation of the Moss Vale Council building also was awarded the Heritage, Commercial and Interiors honours for the restoration and renovation.
"Externally the contrasting layers of history are seen literally in shades of black and white," the jury said.
Behind the historic building extends a jet-black pavilion of steel and glass - a new sitting and dining space, designed with simplicity of form and structure.
It wasn't the only success for Luke Moloney Architecture on the night as his Bowral house and Highland House figured in the awards, too.
The full list of awards is below.
The Artie Smith Oval Cricket & AFL Sports Pavilion in Bomaderry won the Vision Award for its practicality and flexibility, as well as its connection to Country.
"The spaces between and around the functional aspects of the sports pavilion provide choice and amenity for activities that extend far beyond playing and observing sport, celebrating and benefiting from the beautiful existing eucalypt trees," the jury said.
"This building is one that the whole community can own and interact with, it feels inviting and a place that will hold important life moments for the community for years to come."
Also acknowledged was a Kangaroo Valley house in Alterations and Additions category thanks to architects,the Robertson Collectif.
Wicklow Hills, situated above the valley, was designed and constructed to extend and improve a rural retreat for a young Sydney-based family.
They wished for a new larger space to connect with the Australian bush - and each other - away from city life.
Regional Division Medal
James Barnet Award
Vision Award
Timber Award
Commercial Architecture
Educational Architecture
Heritage Architecture
Interior Architecture
Public Architecture
Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions)
Residential Architecture - Houses (New)
Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing
Small Project Architecture
