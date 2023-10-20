Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Volkanovski, Makhachev make championship weight ahead of UFC294 main event

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
October 20 2023 - 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Volkanovski has made weight ahead of his UFC294 main event on Sunday. Picture Gett Images
Alex Volkanovski has made weight ahead of his UFC294 main event on Sunday. Picture Gett Images

We've got a fight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.