Volkanovski, Makhachev make championship weight ahead of UFC294 main event

We've got a fight.
UFC 294 combatants Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski have made championship weight ahead of their lightweight title showdown in Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning.
It was set to be an intriguing weigh-in given Makhachev's well-publicised issues reaching the 155-pound limit and Volkanovski looking to do so in 12 days' notice after revealing he was at 82 kilos when he took the call.
Friday's weigh-in saw him successfully drop 12 kilos to reach the 70-kilo limit, while Makhachev, who looked ripe to collapse ahead of the pair's first meeting in February, but looked far more comfortable on the scale this time around.
Both tipped the scales the same, but Makhachev will no doubt be the bigger man when they get in the octagon, with Volkanovski saying he's not planning on stacking too many kilos back on ahead of the opening bell despite a much larger 30-hour window to rehydrate.
"I don't like to put on too much weight," Volkanovski said fresh of the scale.
"Even when I'm fighting at featherweight, I'm usually telling my dietitians there's a couple of drinks I don't want because I put on too much weight and I move best when I'm that little bit lighter.
"I don't think carrying that [extra] weight is that important, I back in my strength and my skills. I could definitely get a few kilos heavier if I wanted, but I won't be as sharp, I won't be as mobile if I'm like that.
"I'm just as strong a few kilos lighter anyway. Maybe I'll let a kilo or two up, but I want to be reasonably light and pretty much what I've been training through the last couple of weeks. That'll be more than enough for me
"Obviously I did have to cut a fair bit, when I got told I was reasonably heavy, but my body just knew what was up, flicked the switch and the weight just fell off. My body got in shape pretty quick and here we are, fit and ready."
