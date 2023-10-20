Illawarra Mercury
Ride for Em 2023 cyclists arrive at Wollongong finish line

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
October 20 2023 - 6:17pm
After six gruelling days and almost 500 kilometres, 10 cyclists have made a victorious return to Wollongong, raising over $115,000 for children's brain cancer research in the name of little Emily So.

