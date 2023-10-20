A Primbee dad who was involved in an Illawarra drug syndicate has been spared further time in jail.
Robert Bojlevski was sentenced in Wollongong Local Court on Friday, October 20 on two counts of drug supply and one count of dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Prior to pleading guilty Bojlevski spent nine months and 20 days behind bars on remand and Magistrate Michael O'Brien said this was sufficient punishment for the 52-year-old who, with his son, supplied cannabis throughout the Illawarra.
Police had been following the pair, along with associates Morgan Swift and Kieran Davis, since December 2020 using undercover surveillance.
On February 12, 2021, police picked up Robert and Daniel along with associate Morgan Swift discussing the distribution of illicit drugs.
"The big one and the little one, alright," Robert said, being earlier requested to hand over packages of drugs.
A discussion ensued between father and son about how much was being exchanged, before Robert sent the pair on their way.
"Go enjoy yourselves."
Agreed facts state that Robert gave Daniel two and a half ounces or 70.8 grams of cannabis.
It would take just over half a year for police to build their case, before they swooped on September 3, 2021.
Searching the lakeside family compound, police seized a white Range Rover, a black BMW as well as drug ledgers.
Police found tens of thousands of dollars of cash stashed in bedroom drawers and toiletries bags as well as $40,000 that had been given to their next-door neighbour for safe-keeping.
Police also found 2.57kg of cannabis in heat sealed bags in the laundry.
The total amount attributed to Robert was $61,300.
That evening, in a Lake Illawarra police station holding cell, Daniel read out the police facts to his illiterate father.
"F---, they have been watching for a while," Robert said.
In sentencing, Mr O'Brien said Robert had acknowledged the impact of his offending and expressed his remorse and regret for the choices he had made.
In a letter written on his behalf, Robert told the court he was motivated to engage in the drug trade due to a desire for financial gain.
However, his time in custody had left him unable to work, after he sustained a knee injury, and the former concreter was now making ends meet on the disability pension.
With the benefit of a 25 per cent discount due to his earlier guilty pleas, Mr O'Brien sentenced Robert to nine months and 20 days in custody, equivalent to time already served.
Daniel will be sentenced in January next year.
