A mysterious challenge has been set in Cordeaux Heights to add a splash of colour and creativity to the community one pebble at a time.
On the intersection of Alukea Rd and Central Rd at Cordeaux Heights a small sign reads:
"This is Reema the rock snake! Paint a rock and add to my body. Watch me grow. How long can I get?"
At 11am on Friday, October 20, the pebble 'snake' was about 20-30 meters long.
The Mercury are yet to confirm how long 'Reema the rock snake' has been residing in Cordeaux Heights.
Illawarra Mercury photographer Adam McLean found 'Reema the snake' basking in the sun on a morning walk on Friday but the mystery remains, who started the challenge and how long will Reema grow?
Do you know more about the pebble challenge? Email cos@illawarramercury.com.au
