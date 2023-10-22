Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Arcadians Theatre Group reprise Broadway Hit 'Sweet Charity' at Corrimal theatre nearly 40 years to the day

By Newsroom
October 23 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It will be nearly 40 years to the day when a Corrimal amateur theatre group reprises a production of the Broadway hit, Sweet Charity, on November 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.