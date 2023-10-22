It will be nearly 40 years to the day when a Corrimal amateur theatre group reprises a production of the Broadway hit, Sweet Charity, on November 3.
The Arcardians first performed the musical comedy in November 1983 at the Old Town Hall Annex in Wollongong, with a new generation of talent ready to put their stamp on it.
The show is a family heirloom of sorts for director and choreographer Troy Lester, as his father and uncle both starred in the Arcadians' 1983 production, which was also choreographed by his mother.
"I've always felt such a deep connection to this magical show and I am so happy to be keeping the family tradition alive," Lester said.
"I've had a blast directing and choreographing this production and I am so excited for audiences to be blown away by the local talent we have on stage."
Sweet Charity follows the story of the hapless but unflappable Charity Hope Valentine who desperately seeks love in New York City in the 1960s and features beloved musical numbers like Big Spender, If My Friends Could See Me Now, I'm A Brass Band and Baby, Dream Your Dream.
It hit Broadway in 1966 and also ran in London's West End, while veteran actors Shirley MacLaine and John McMartin shone in the Hollywood screen adaption in 1969.
The role of Charity Hope Valentine will be tackled by a local dance teacher, choreographer and stage performer, Catrina Ralph, fresh from an Australian tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
The Arcadians Theatre Group has been entertaining the Illawarra with quality theatrical productions since 1964. Sweet Charity follows the Group's recent string of successful productions this year, including Shrek Junior, The Woman In Black, Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook, Frozen Junior, and Footloose.
Sweet Charity will run from November 3 to 18 at the Miner's Lamp Theatre in Corrimal. Tickets are available at https://arcadians.org.au/
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.