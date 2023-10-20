There was no shooting out the Friday night lights from the Illawarra Hawks on Friday against Melbourne.
But there was plenty of support from the passionate WEC faithful, particularly when the Hawks came out of the blocks fast.
Some silky moves from the Hawks' NBA-identified US teen AJ Johnson were lapped up by the home crowd in the second quarter.
But glimpses of the starlet were few and far between for fans just aching to see more of the Hawks' No.7.
Off-court the presence of a few familiar faces lifted the vibe for hoop fans.
There was onetime Hawk (and former Melbourne player) David Andersen, who's now working for the NBL.
And if one Illawarra-Melbourne link wasn't enough, why not go for two? The Coledale-born Warrick Giddey - now in charge of Melbourne Tigers women's team - was courtside, too.
Giddey played a season with the Hawks in the late-'80s and is now probably better known as the father of NBA dynamo Josh Giddey, now playing for Oklahoma City Thunder.
Who else can you recognise?
