Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Police seek help to find teenager Cody Lee Nevin missing on the South Coast

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 21 2023 - 8:41am, first published 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Lee Nevin was last seen at Little Forest. Picture supplied.
Cody Lee Nevin was last seen at Little Forest. Picture supplied.

Police are asking for help to find a teenage boy missing on the South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.