It was only three months ago that Norma Saba got the tick of approval from her oncologist to be able to leave her home and travel again after years of radiation.
"Prior to that I had to stay home at all times and try not to catch viruses that were going around ... so that my body could fight and recoup from chemotherapy," the Fairy Meadow woman said.
The Illawarra Relay for Life 2023 ambassador was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2008 and underwent surgery to remove her thyroid, as well as iodine radiation which spanned across six gruelling years.
Mrs Saba, 59, overcame the insidious disease, but in 2019, it returned. She was diagnosed with colon cancer, which had spread to her lungs, intestines and liver.
Mrs Saba underwent another 12 rounds of intensive chemotherapy and four major surgeries on the affected organs - much of which she endured during COVID-19 lockdowns.
She was given the all clear in July that she had beaten cancer a second time. The news came as a huge relief to her, her husband George and son Jonathon - who have been there every step of the way.
"Thank God I'm feeling very healthy and very well," Mrs Saba said.
She said it "meant the world" to have been given the all clear just a few months ago, so she could join the hundreds of carers and survivors at the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus for Cancer Council's Relay for Life on Saturday.
"This means the world today that I'm walking ... that I'm actually helping someone who is battling cancer, honouring others that have lost their battle, and celebrating the survivors," Mrs Saba said.
"I just want to thank all our community for walking together and making a difference in people's lives by giving generously."
To donate, visit the event website.
