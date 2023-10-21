Illawarra basketball community mourns former Hawks owner Peter Abba

The Illawarra basketball community is in mourning following the loss of former Hawks owner Peter Abba.
Abba, who was also a stalwart of the local community, died peacefully surrounded by his family recently. He was 79 years old.
In a statement released on Saturday, the Hawks wrote that were "deeply saddened" by the passing of Abba.
"Peter and co-owners Richard Clifford and Bob Elvey played influential roles during their ownership tenure with the Hawks," they wrote.
"The club sends our condolences and thoughts to Peter's family and his friends at this time."
