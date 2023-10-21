Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cybercrime squad arrests teen in Wollongong for allegedly soliciting child abuse material

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
October 21 2023 - 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teen arrested in Wollongong for allegedly soliciting child abuse material
Teen arrested in Wollongong for allegedly soliciting child abuse material

A 17-year-old male has been arrested for allegedly soliciting child abuse material and threatening to send an intimate image after detectives swooped on a Wollongong business on Friday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.