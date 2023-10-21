Teen arrested in Wollongong for allegedly soliciting child abuse material

A 17-year-old male has been arrested for allegedly soliciting child abuse material and threatening to send an intimate image after detectives swooped on a Wollongong business on Friday evening.
Ryde Police Area Command, with the assistance of the State Crime Command Cybercrime Squad, attended a Wollongong business about 9.30pm as part of an ongoing investigation into cybercrime offences.
Witnesses saw about six detectives at Crown Street as the arrest was unfolding. The business cannot be named to protect the teenager's identity.
He was taken to Wollongong police station where he was charged with demanding with menaces intending to obtain a gain or cause loss, threatening to distribute an intimate image without consent, and using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material.
He was refused bail and appeared before a children's court on Saturday.
