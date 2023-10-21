Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery delivers speech at Free Palestine rally

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
October 21 2023
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery has delivered a speech showing strong support for those in "dreadful peril" in Gaza amid the escalating war.

