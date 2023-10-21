Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery has delivered a speech showing strong support for those in "dreadful peril" in Gaza amid the escalating war.
Speaking at the 'Free Palestine' rally on Saturday, Cr Bradbery added he was "fed up with the rhetoric" from nations who are "selective" in their support of Israel.
"It's very selective when it comes to certain countries such as the USA in their support of Israel. They go on about it in terms of what Russia is doing to Ukraine," he told the crowd.
"But at the same time ... have conveniently forgotten that rules-based order in this world applies to everyone, including the needs and aspirations of the Palestinian people."
Gaza, considered to be one of the most densely populated cities in the world, has a population of over two million "jammed into" 365 square kilometres, Cr Bradbery added.
He said this amount of people under siege was "the formula for pain".
"I know why Hamas did what they did. When you treat people like animals, you pushed them in a confined space, you get that reaction," Cr Bradbery said.
"You have to fight your way out."
Cr Bradbery said the "lack of will by Western nations" to call for a ceasefire and declare that Palestinians "deserve their homeland" was a tragedy.
"I want to make it very clear to our federal politicians ... that it's not acceptable to just put the Israeli colours up on the Opera House without corresponding colours of (Palestine)," he added.
"We have to fight injustice wherever we see it and then stand up for the rights of all human beings to reclaim their place in this land of ours."
Cr Bradbery invited the community to Wesley Uniting Church on Sunday evening from 6.30pm for a vigil.
