From the Ferrett Guy to The Spruiker Guy to street performers and the Beeswax and Bottlecaps Circus and an adventure playground, there really was something for the whole family at Kiama's KISS Arts Festival on Saturday.
And if you couldn't find it on Saturday, chances are you will on Sunday!
There's more circus acts, trivia and musicians galore.
There's also the chance to have your photography skills acknowledged. Organisers are running a photo comp - with prizes in adult and kids' sections.
Just share it on Facebook or Instagram ,and use the hashtag #kissphoto2023. Include in your description your name and age (approximately for you adults) and you could be in with a chance.
Meanwhile in Wollongong, Saturday also included all sorts of entertainment and activities thanks to the CBD celebration that was Culture Mix.
And while at times sombre, the Illawarra Relay for Life 2023 was also a celebration of sorts for many at the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus.
Leading the way was the relay's ambassador, Norma Saba.
It was only three months ago Mrs Saba got the tick of approval from her oncologist to be able to leave her home and travel again after years of radiation.
And the weekend started in fun fashion when thousands turned out to watch the Illawarra Hawks play Melbourne at the WEC.
