A woman in her 60s was injured in a fall on Bombo Beach on Sunday morning.
The incident happened at 10.45am on the rocks at the southern headland of the beach.
Read more: Rare book snapped up at Lifeline book fair
It is understood the woman slipped on the rocks, injured her hip and was not able to walk.
Emergency services including Kiama SES, ambulance, police and Fire and Rescue NSW responded to the call for help.
The SES crews used a wheeled stretcher to take her along Bombo Beach, where she was loaded into an ambulance and transported to Wollongong Hospital.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.