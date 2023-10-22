House Prices in Burradoo have jumped by almost $1.1 million in three years, PropTrack data reveals.
The property valuation and analysis platform revealed house prices across more than 200 suburbs nationwide soared by more than $500,000, where the Highlands town was number 21.
This is the highest jump in the region, which went from $1.806 million to $2.9 million.
Ray White Mittagong sales agent Andy Kirk said that Burradoo offered people the chance to have more land and a "well-appointed" home, but also appealed to people who looked for a tree change.
"Burradoo has some quintessential Southern Highlands dream homes," he said.
The second-highest price jump was in Renwick by almost 62 per cent, from $772,500 to $1.25 million, followed by a $440,000 hike in Bowral.
PropTrack senior economist Eleanor Creagh said prices have increased by 31 per cent at a national level, where some areas have skyrocketed more than others.
"The biggest winners have been houses in desirable regional townships or coastal destinations," she said.
"When looking at the dollar value increase, suburbs in the Southern Highlands with higher value homes that have also seen strong growth, top the list."
House prices in Moss Vale went up by 50 per cent with a $340,000 increase and the fifth highest change was by more than 43 per cent in Bundanoon, with a median value of $1.075 million in 2023.
Check out the map of data for other areas below.
