Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Reconciliation through theatre, 'The Visitors' on stage at Wollongong's Illawarra Performing Arts Centre

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
October 23 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Still feeling raw from the failed referendum, a First Nations playwright feels it will be "challenging" for a group of actors to take to the Wollongong stage this week, but it will help the healing process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.