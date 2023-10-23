Still feeling raw from the failed referendum, a First Nations playwright feels it will be "challenging" for a group of actors to take to the Wollongong stage this week, but it will help the healing process.
Award-winning play The Visitors had its stage debut in 2020 to standing ovations, a drama-comedy "reimagining" the events of January 26, 1788, and will visit the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre from Wednesday October 25 to Saturday October 28.
"It just gets people thinking and it doesn't bash people over the head with what I think people should think," said Muruwari playwright Jane Harrison.
"[But] I think it will be very challenging for the actors to get up there."
Harrison said there will be a "lot of laughs" throughout the play while her work does not have "all the answers" on reconciliation, it's just something to encourage conversations and reflection about how Australians treat each other in this "shared humanity".
"It reimagines the events of the 26th of January, and frames them in a way that they [the First Nations people] do have a choice about how they respond to these aliens coming and they do it in a very dignified way and generous way,"
"That's going to be extraordinary active grace for the actors to get up and perform that, given what's just happened."
The Visitors, IPAC from Wednesday October 25 to Saturday October 28. Suited to ages 13 and up. Tickets and further details via: www.merrigong.com.au.
