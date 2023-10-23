Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra residents entitled to free TAFE NET zero microskills courses

Updated October 23 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:55pm
Illawarra residents will have access to free online training courses delivered by TAFE to upskill in the renewable energy sector. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Illawarra residents can access free microskills courses to upskill to work in the renewable energy sector, including in wind farms.

