The skate park at Albion Park would be removed and replaced with "skate-able furniture" in a new location as part of a proposed master plan of the area.
This is despite community consultation in the master plan that shows the skate park is the third most popular use of the area and a new facility was the most requested future project.
At Tuesday's Shellharbour City Council meeting, councillors will discuss a proposed master plan for the Con O'Keefe Oval area at Russell Street, Albion Park, and vote on whether to place it on public exhibition.
At present there is a skate park in the car parking area and the master plan said its removal would allow for the creation of an extra 30 parking spaces.
Instead skaters would be relocated to a multi-purpose plaza area between the existing library and community centre.
"The existing skate park is proposed to be removed in this master plan," the council papers stated.
"The central space is planned to be an informal multi-use space with skate-able furniture and other elements that can be easily integrated into the proposed space.
"The vision is to create something unique that is multi-functional, embraces a diversity of users and activities, and encourages a large range of ages."
The creation of that plaza area will require the removal of the former Tongarra Museum building "due to the condition of the building, lack of appropriate use and the opportunities created for the overall site through its removal".
The master plans also includes extending the Albion Park library.
"It is recommended, to further improve the connection of the library to the plaza and the other buildings within the vicinity, the detailed design of the upgraded library should consider creating a new front entrance to the building off the plaza," the master plan stated.
"It is considered this will improve legibility and presence of the library and potential opportunity to hold temporary markets."
A new amenities building including change rooms and a public toilet is proposed between Con O'Keefe Oval and Di Gorman Oval to service both fields.
Lighting would also be installed at both fields.
A running circuit around Con O'Keefe Oval is also a feature, with plans to include several fitness stations along the route.
If councillors approve placing the master plan on public exhibition it would be open for comment for a period of 28 days.
