Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Changes afoot for skate park at Albion Park

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated October 23 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A master plan for the area including the Albion Park skate park will go before Shellharbour City Council on Tuesday night. Picture by Sylvia Liber
A master plan for the area including the Albion Park skate park will go before Shellharbour City Council on Tuesday night. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The skate park at Albion Park would be removed and replaced with "skate-able furniture" in a new location as part of a proposed master plan of the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.