When Josh Smith transformed his Port Kembla home into a hell hole, scaring the pants of literally thousands of people last year he never imagined how successful it would be.
Reprising his role as hellmaster in 2023, Mr Smith will again welcome the masses to endure the frights of their lives at his Halloween Haunted House with an extra special grown-ups only session on Saturday October 28.
"I had these ideas and my mates were like, 'dude, that's that's pretty ruthless'," he said of his elaborate maze.
"It's going to be fun, but don't bring your little kids to the night session (on Saturday) because I don't want them to get a little bit too frightened."
The Second Avenue home is inviting families along on Saturday from 2pm to 4.30pm and again on Halloween, Tuesday October 31, from 4pm. For those who can stomach more terror can visit the haunted house from 6pm on the Saturday.
"It's going to be pretty creepy," Mr Smith said.
Since May, he's been creating characters and props from recycled materials and said he's even amazed himself with the quality of what he's produced.
The maze will be split into themed sections including a haunted valley, zombie land, "carn-evil of souls", "slash of hills" paying homage to 80s and 90s cult characters, plus a dedicated zone to monsters with celebrity status.
"All the well-known monsters like Frankenstein, Dracula, The Mummy, all those kind of universal throwbacks," Mr Smith said.
Science Space is hosting a family Spookfest with their wildest and most impressive science experiments and demonstrations. They'll also have a haunted lab and "edible insects". This is on Friday October 27, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Buy tickets online here.
Fear Fest will take over the main centre of Port Kembla on Saturday October 28 from 11am, various activities found along the main street including free children's activities, lollies for trick or treat, plus themed markets and art studios.
Tonitto's Cakes will host a Halloween bake-off, cafe Port Beirut will host a live reptile show, spookily themed markets at The Wentworth, barbecue and prizes with a family-day at the Commercial Hotel, face-painting and hair decorating at Pretty Hair and Off With The Heads Hair Studio, psychic readings at the Psychic Hub, craft and games at Delicioso Dessert Bar, plus a drag show at The Vault from 6pm.
The Illawarra Light Railway Museum on Tongarra Road in Albion Park will host a ghost train and mini monster express, plus a kids' disco, on Saturday October 28 from 2pm to 8pm.
Coledale Public School are running a Halloween Kids Costume Party fundraiser at Scarborough/Wombarra Bowling Club. It's on Sunday October 29 from 2pm to 5pm, buy tickets HERE.
The Balgownie Hotel is hosting a Halloween Family Day with pumpkin painting, live music, lolly bags, and all-day dining. It's on Sunday October 29 from 12pm to 5pm.
Halloween at Fun at the Park will welcome all with a treasure hunt, lollies and community walk on Halloween. It's on from 4pm to 5pm Tuesday October 31, at Fraser Reserve on the corner of Terry Street and Cawdell Drive Albion Park.
The Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow is having a kids disco on Halloween, adults are free but children are $10 per ticket which includes a packet of chips and a flashing toy. It's on from 6pm on Tuesday October 31.
If you know of other streets getting into the Halloween spirit, write in the comments below.
