Tonitto's Cakes will host a Halloween bake-off, cafe Port Beirut will host a live reptile show, spookily themed markets at The Wentworth, barbecue and prizes with a family-day at the Commercial Hotel, face-painting and hair decorating at Pretty Hair and Off With The Heads Hair Studio, psychic readings at the Psychic Hub, craft and games at Delicioso Dessert Bar, plus a drag show at The Vault from 6pm.

