Buyers battle it out for 'uninhabitable' Albion Park bargain

As popular as stories featuring high-end properties are with Mercury readers, often a closer look at a cheaper, quirky or even derelict home will resonate strongly with our audience.
Case in point - an "uninhabitable" home in Albion Park that was the subject of a bidding war, and snapped up for above the reserve price.
The property, reportedly well-known within its neighbourhood, sold under the hammer.
The home sold for $552,000, which exceeded the reserve price within three bids.
There has been other significant auction activity throughout the Illawarra.
Competitive bidding ensued as buyers vied for a home located within the "in-demand" suburb of West Wollongong.
For this week's Under the Hammer, the listing agent filled us in on the sale.
At the high-end of the market, former St George Illawarra Dragons player and NRL coach Trent Barrett is set to pocket an eye-watering gain if the sale of his luxury Barrack Point home achieves its price guide.
The home has been listed with a price guide of $7.5 million-plus.
CoreLogic records reveal that the property was bought by Barrett and wife Kylie in 2019 for $1.764 million.
It then had an older-style home on the block, with the current home built in 2022.
DA documents show they received approval for the home with an estimated $770,000 basic construction cost in 2021.
Barrett isn't the only former Dragons star buying and selling within the in-demand suburb.
Former Dragons forward Trent Merrin has snapped up a Barrack Point home.
The home in the sought-after suburb sold after more than 50 years of ownership in the same family.
Industry sources have revealed it was the 2010 premiership winner that purchased the property.
Meanwhile, the "time is ripe" for build-to-rent housing in Australia - and experts believe the concept has "got legs" for Wollongong.
Ben Burston from Knight Frank Australia said there was potential in build-to-rent, and it was "something that we will see in Wollongong".
"It's new, and I think a lot of investors probably want to see some evidence in the bigger cities, but I think it will work in Wollongong," he said.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. From the moment you walk inside this Mangerton home you'll be captivated by its charm and abundance of space.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
