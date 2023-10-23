A 20-centimetre knife was allegedly seized from a juvenile during a two-day police blitz targeting alcohol and drug-affected drivers in Wollongong.
More than 600 breath and 230 drug tests were conducted during the weekend operation on October 14 and 15.
"Three drivers returned positive breath analyses and were charged or infringed," Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers said.
"Thirteen drivers returned positive secondary drug tests [and] further action will be taken once laboratory results are received."
In addition, eight court attendance notices were issued to drivers for a range of offences, and 75 traffic infringement notices were issued.
"One male was located in a stolen vehicle, after failing to pay for fuel, and returned a positive oral fluid sample for methylamphetamines and cannabis.
"One juvenile male was found with a 20cm knife in Crown Street Mall, Wollongong."
Three learner licence holders were allegedly caught driving without a supervising driver; and a male driver refused a secondary oral fluid test.
Operation Katana/Fume was conducted by Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers and the Random Drug Testing Unit.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.