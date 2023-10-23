Former St George Illawarra Dragons star and Origin representative Trent Merrin has snapped up a Barrack Point home.
The home in the sought-after suburb sold on Saturday, after more than 50 years of ownership in the same family.
The Barrack Point home went to auction on the weekend.
The two-storey, four-bedroom brick home sits on 1012 square metres, is positioned between two beaches, and features a large outdoor entertaining area, as well as boasting ocean views.
Selling agent, Richard Cooper from Illawarra Estate Agents was unable to confirm the buyer's identity when contacted by the Mercury.
However, industry sources have revealed that it was the 2010 premiership winning forward, who also played with Penrith during a successful NRL career, that purchased the property.
Earlier this week, Mr Cooper also said he couldn't disclose the final sale price, but said the home had a guide of $2.5 million to $2.75 million, and sold "within that range".
Mr Cooper said it sold under auction conditions.
According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Barrack Point is $1.7 million.
There has been significant market activity in the suburb recently.
Former Dragons player and NRL coach Trent Barrett is set to pocket an eye-watering gain if the sale of his luxury Barrack Point home achieves its price guide.
The Mercury recently broke the news that the Parramatta Eels assistant coach had listed the home for sale, with expectations that it could attract a record-breaking price.
Since that time, the home has been listed with a price guide of $7.5 million-plus.
The suburb's price record was smashed last month by more than $3 million, with the sale of a $6.8 million beachfront home at 41 Junction Road.
Meanwhile, a home at 47 Junction Road sold for $3,250,000 in September.
