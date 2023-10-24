Police are calling for the public's help to find a driver who allegedly hit an elderly female pedestrian in Wollongong leaving her with serious leg injuries.
The 73-year-old woman was crossing Corrimal Street sometime between 11.30am and 12pm on August 24, 2023 when she was hit.
Wollongong Police District Chief Inspector Steve Worthington said the accident was not reported for some weeks after it occurred, and council's CCTV footage of the crash scene is no longer available.
The woman sustained two fractures to her leg when the vehicle struck her.
"The driver of the vehicle stopped the vehicle and came to the aid of the pedestrian however did not leave their details," Wollongong police said.
"Police have conducted their enquiries however have been able to identify the owner of the vehicle."
Anyone with information that could identify owner or the vehicle is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Wollongong Police District on 4226 7899. The police reference number is E94680332.
