A new red-light speed camera on the edge of Mangerton is just weeks away from catching its first speeders.
Earlier this month Transport For NSW began the installation of the camera, which will target the Crown Street-Mangerton Road intersection.
It is just 800 metres away from another red-light speed camera on Crown Street - at the intersection with Gladstone Avenue.
Transport for NSW Deputy Secretary of Safety, Environment and Regulation Sally Webb said the intersection was chosen for its recent crash history.
"In the five years from 2018 to 2022, seven crashes occurred at this intersection resulting in a total of eight people being injured out of which three were seriously injured," Ms Webb said.
"We know that running red lights can lead to serious T-bone crashes or vehicles hitting pedestrians.
"About 30 per cent of red-light speed camera offences are from people running red lights so we are addressing this problem head-on."
She said recent studies showed red-light speed cameras had an effect on the number and severity of crashes wherever they are installed.
"The most recent speed camera review found fatal and serious injury crashes fell by 38 per cent at red-light speed camera locations, and pedestrian casualties fell by almost 66 per cent," Ms Webb said.
The camera will be operational from November 9 and, as is the case with all newly installed cameras, will operate in warning mode for a month.
Any drivers caught speeding or running red lights in that time will be sent a warning letter.
Drivers caught after the end of that month will be sent fines and demerit points.
