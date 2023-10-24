Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1917: Drinking dramas at Thirroul Beach

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
October 24 2023 - 1:47pm
Plans for a wine bar 200 metres from Thirroul Beach had some locals worried about drunks on the sand in 1917.
Looking back at October 25, 1917

The issue of drunks at the beach was the focal point of a liquor licence renewal at Thirroul.

