The Mercury in 1917: Drinking dramas at Thirroul Beach

The issue of drunks at the beach was the focal point of a liquor licence renewal at Thirroul.
Michael McGrade had applied to the Licensing Court to transfer his liquor licence to a new location in the suburb, 220 metres from the beach.
During the hearing the possibility of drunk people on the beach was discussed repeatedly.
"In my experience people who visit the beach do not bother about drink much," one of the lawyers said.
Lifesaver RC Archer disagreed, saying he had seen several drunken people on the beach last year.
Resident Robert Farnell said drinking on the beach was common, having collected three dozen bottles nearby.
The solicitor opposed to the licence transfer said "the class of people attracted where licences are close to the beach would not be acceptable".
The magistrate, clearly not bothered by beach drinking, approved the licence transfer.
