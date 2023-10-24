A luxury Austinmer oceanfront home has sold after a significant price cut - of around $1 million.
The luxury home at 5 Hillcrest Road, Austinmer has been on-and-off the market for the past year-and-a-half and been listed for sale with different agents.
It was initially listed in April 2022 with a $4.9 million price guide. Later that year, the home had a guide of $4.5 million.
The new selling agent, Nathan Berlyn from Knight Frank Sydney told the Mercury in September that the home was re-listed via an Expressions of Interest campaign, and the owners were motivated to sell.
At the time, he said they were now encouraging offers above $4 million.
The home sold last week after 30 days on the market, CoreLogic records indicate. The home sold "for a price in line with the guide of $4 million", according to Knight Frank.
The buyers are from a farm in the Macarthur Region and were looking for a sea change.
Mr Berlyn said they had strong buyer interest, but the eventual buyer had the "standout offer".
"The buyer was looking for a sea change, and the amazing panoramic ocean views provided by this home offered premium coastal living and made them fall in love with it," he said.
"In addition to the views, buyers were drawn to the multiple living spaces in the home, including the self-contained lower level, which worked for families with older children finishing school.
"They also liked the low maintenance external areas of the home, which allowed for more of a lock-up and leave."
The home was sold by Wollongong's Mortgage Success founders and owners Katrina and John Rowlands.
The Rowlands had owned the home for more than 20 years, having relocated from Corrimal.
Mrs Rowlands told the Mercury last year they were drawn to the property by its "gobsmacking" views.
"I refer to it as my 'wet edge' house," she said. "The minute you open the front door, you see the ocean and the blue, and the appeal of the amazing coastline.
"You feel like you're standing on the edge of the world, and looking out to the water. It's just gorgeous."
Mr Berlyn said the home boasted "some of the best views on the South Coast".
"With over 400 square metres of internal living, great elevated views up towards the north-east and getting the escarpment and the full coastline, there's not many offerings like this," he said.
The home's upper-level features pitched ceilings with exposed beams, timber flooring, open plan living and picture windows, showcasing uninterrupted panoramic views of the ocean and coastline.
The master suite enjoys direct ocean views with an oversize custom designed walk-in robe.
On the middle level is the two-bedroom self-contained apartment equipped with a full kitchen and butler's pantry, modern bathroom and 180-degree ocean views via the enclosed balcony.
On the lower level is a space with a bathroom, fourth bedroom and expansive deck.
