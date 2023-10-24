Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

Edmund Rice College and Smith's Hill High School blitz international Tournament of Minds competition

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated October 26 2023 - 11:00am, first published October 24 2023 - 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smith's Hill students Adele Martin, Leila Miellet, Harry Rose, Tejasvi Ranjith and Cynthia Cai competed in the international Tournament of Minds competition. Competitors missing from the photo are Hannah and Tilly Marshall. Picture by Robert Peet
Smith's Hill students Adele Martin, Leila Miellet, Harry Rose, Tejasvi Ranjith and Cynthia Cai competed in the international Tournament of Minds competition. Competitors missing from the photo are Hannah and Tilly Marshall. Picture by Robert Peet

Students from two Illawarra schools came home victorious after winning the top prizes in the international Tournament of Minds competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.