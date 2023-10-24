Illawarra Mercury
Anglicare drops townhouses from Thirroul development

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated October 26 2023 - 11:11am, first published October 24 2023 - 10:18pm
Residents Tony Horneman, Charmaine Horneman, Annette Jones, Russell Dobbs with Rebel, and Ray Smith where Geraghty St ends at Bulli. Picture by Robert Peet.
Anglicare's $300 million proposal for a retirement development on seaside land at Thirroul no longer includes the townhouses that the aged care company had wanted to build first.

