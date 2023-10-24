Think you know it all when it comes to fires and what to do if one's approaching?
Firefighters have shared the most common myths and the facts that may save your life.
Fact: During a bushfire more injuries occur from people falling off roofs that from buns.
Filling your gutters with water and hosing down your roof will help stop spot fires due to ember attack, but any hosing should be done from the ground.
Fact: The RFS recommends you fill your bath and sinks with water in case the water supply to your home is cut off.
This water can be used to put out small spot fires that may start in and around the home.
Fact: Houses do not just explode, it's what you have stored under your home that may explode.
You should consider what flammable and explosive items you have around and under your home and where you should store them in order to reduce the risk to your home.
Fact: Smoke from the fire can limit visibility. You may become disorientated. Power lines and fallen trees on roads may be hard to see making driving dangerous.
It is always better to leave early before the fire arrives.
Fact: Most houses are burnt in bushfires because of ember attacks.
Embers can cause fires many kilometres in front of the main fire and can start falling up to an hour before the fire arrives at your home.
You need to make sure that your home is properly prepared to withstand ember attack.
Fact: There will never be as many fire trucks as there are houses. Do not depend on a fire truck being available at your home.
Fact: No-one can guarantee that it won't happen to you.
If you prepare and nothing ever happens then you have lost nothing .If you do not prepare your family and home in order to best protect them from a bushfire you may live to regret it.
Download your state's emergency app and review your bushfire survival plan to know what you will do if a fire threatens.
