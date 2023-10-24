Think you know it all when it comes to fires and what to do if one's approaching?



Firefighters have shared the most common myths and the facts that may save your life.

Myth: Standing on my roof hosing it down with water will help

Fact: During a bushfire more injuries occur from people falling off roofs that from buns.

Filling your gutters with water and hosing down your roof will help stop spot fires due to ember attack, but any hosing should be done from the ground.

Myth: Filling the bathtub when a fire is approaching is to sit in?

Fact: The RFS recommends you fill your bath and sinks with water in case the water supply to your home is cut off.

This water can be used to put out small spot fires that may start in and around the home.

Myth: A house can explode if it catches on fire

Fact: Houses do not just explode, it's what you have stored under your home that may explode.

You should consider what flammable and explosive items you have around and under your home and where you should store them in order to reduce the risk to your home.

A Wingello was destroyed when a bushfire swept through the Southern Highlands on January 4, 2020. Picture by Adam McLean

Myth: If I know the back streets in my suburb or town really well, it will be ok for me to leave at the very last minute

Fact: Smoke from the fire can limit visibility. You may become disorientated. Power lines and fallen trees on roads may be hard to see making driving dangerous.

It is always better to leave early before the fire arrives.

Myth: I'll be fine, the bush is a few streets away

Fact: Most houses are burnt in bushfires because of ember attacks.

Embers can cause fires many kilometres in front of the main fire and can start falling up to an hour before the fire arrives at your home.

You need to make sure that your home is properly prepared to withstand ember attack.

Myth: There will always be a fire truck available to fight a bushfire threatening my home

Fact: There will never be as many fire trucks as there are houses. Do not depend on a fire truck being available at your home.

Myth: It won't happen to me

Fact: No-one can guarantee that it won't happen to you.

If you prepare and nothing ever happens then you have lost nothing .If you do not prepare your family and home in order to best protect them from a bushfire you may live to regret it.

Download your state's emergency app and review your bushfire survival plan to know what you will do if a fire threatens.