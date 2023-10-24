A fire that erupted in a Woonona aged care facility has been quickly brought under control by staff at the site.
Firefighters were called to Marco Polo Woonona Aged Care, located on Watergum Way, at 7.36am on Wednesday, October 25 following reports of the fire.
"It came over as an automatic fire alarm, but when Bulli [station] arrived on scene they discovered a fire had occurred in a dryer," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Greg Purvis said.
"There was an initial evacuation of staff, but there was no evacuation of residents."
The fire was contained to a dryer in the basement area of the facility and no smoke spread into residential areas.
Firefighters remain at the aged care facility ventilating smoke out of the basement.
Inspector Purvis praised staff for their quick response in extinguishing the blaze before firefighters arrived.
