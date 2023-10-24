Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra's Blake Govers, Flynn Ogilvie shine as NSW Pride hammer HC Melbourne

By Tony de Souza
Updated October 25 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 10:50am
Wollongong's Flynn Ogilvie (left) competes with a New Zealand opponent for possession while representing the Kookaburras recently. Picture - Hockey Australia
Illawarra Kookaburras stars Blake Govers and Flynn Ogilvie were the standouts in NSW Pride's 11-2 win over HC Melbourne in round three of the Hockey One League in Sydney on Sunday.

