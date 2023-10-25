Emergency services will descend on Lake Illawarra this weekend for a series of land and water rescue exercises.
The mock emergencies will see police, paramedics, firefighters, SES and surf lifesavers work together to save 'victims'.
Personnel will meet at Berkeley Boat Harbour Wharf from 8.30am on Saturday, October 28, before the 'emergencies' kick-off at 10am.
Around 100 people will be involved in rolling rescue scenarios, including a night exercise at 8pm on Saturday.
The SES' purpose-built flood rescue vehicle, the Unimog, will be involved in the scenarios, with lifesavers to use drones over the emergency scenes.
