Shellharbour City Council's decision to delay a master plan for Albion Park's sporting fields was another sign the suburb was being "neglected", a councillor said.
Before councillors at Tuesday night's meeting was a draft master plan for the Con O'Keefe Oval at Russell Street with a decision needed about placing it on public exhibition.
The proposed changes include relocating the skate park, installing floodlights at the oval, building a running track and increasing the size of the library.
But instead of putting it out for public exhibition, Cr Jacqui Graf wanted the decision delayed until the next council meeting, with a site meeting held for councillors.
"I don't know that we have sufficient support or understanding of what's proposed to be able to endorse the draft plan to go to exhibition at this stage," Cr Graf said.
"I certainly still have questions and concerns about what has been proposed and am unclear as to if the planning truly reflects the way I've seen the precinct being used."
She said it was only a month's delay and the master plan would take "many years" to be delivered.
Cr Maree Duffy-Moon felt delaying the public exhibition of the master plan would send the wrong message to Albion Park residents.
"What a sad thing it would be to delay something that Albion Park has been waiting for for a long time," Cr Duffy Moon said.
"It's something that's been put on the back burner while we've been building the marina, while we've been doing the improvements around Shell Cove, the improvements around Oak Flats.
"I believe, after talking to the residents, that they do feel neglected out at Albion Park."
Her fellow Labor councillor Rob Petreski also felt the residents should be able to have their day.
"Albion Park has been crying out for upgrades for so many years," Cr Petreski said.
"I think we should just put it out on public exhibition, we should let the people have their say and take that feedback on board, that's the whole point of it.
"If we delay every exhibition because councilliors want to go out there and have a trip, then we're never going to get anything done. If we change the direction of every development that we have, then we're never going to get past the planning stage."
Acting mayor Kellie Marsh said the delay would not mean anything in the grand scheme of things because "it's not like this [development] will be something that will happen next week, or next year for that matter".
"I think what we do need to put out for the public is the best we can give," Cr Marsh said.
"The council staff has done an exceptional job but I've found from my consultation already with community and spending a number of days out at the site speaking to everyone from 10 upwards, there are a number of great ideas told to me that I'd like to have time to speak to council officers about and look at potentially putting into the master plan.
The vote to postpone any decision went 4-4, with Cr Marsh using her casting vote to carry Cr Graf's revised motion.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.