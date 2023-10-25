Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Alexis Malizis delighted to be named South Coast Flame's 2023 women's players' player

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 26 2023 - 10:26am, first published October 25 2023 - 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The countless hours spent behind the wheel has paid dividends for Alexis Malizis, who has claimed South Coast Flame's top women's gong for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.