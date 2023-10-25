The countless hours spent behind the wheel has paid dividends for Alexis Malizis, who has claimed South Coast Flame's top women's gong for 2023.
The 21-year-old, who hails from the St George area, was this week named the Flame's senior women's players' player following a strong National Premier Leagues NSW campaign.
The skipper became a key cog in the side's defence following several years spent as an attacking midfielder. After suffering a 7-1 rout at the hands of Hills United in round one, South Coast began to gather steam throughout the season on their way to finishing fifth in the Football NSW Women's League One.
Bronte Trew picked up the other major women's honour, the coach's award. In the men's top-grade side, Matthew Mazevski was named players' player while Jacob Poscoliero collected the coach's award.
Malizis commuted from Sydney to Kembla Grange regularly throughout 2023 for training and matches.
The defender - who also juggles football coaching and university commitments - said she was delighted to win the Flame's top women's award in her second campaign with the club.
"It was good to be acknowledged, I was happy with my form during the year," Malizis told the Mercury.
"This was my second year with the Flame and I absolutely love it, I travel down from Sydney three times a week. It's a good community club with a good culture, so it's worth it.
"There's always room for improvement, but we were really happy with how we went this year. There was an improvement on last year.
"We've got a good lead going into 2024 as well."
18s boys
Players' player: Levi Dirks, Coach's award: Ryan Thompson.
U/20s men
Players' player: Ned Glasgow, Coach's award: Jyden Harb.
U/20s women
Players' player: Ella Churchill, Coach's award: Lili Rosandic.
Senior men
Players' player: Matthew Mazevski, Coach's award: Jacob Poscoliero.
Senior women
Players' player: Alexis Malizis, Coach's award: Bronte Trew.
