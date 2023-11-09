Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Port Kembla skate park plans to get rolling

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
November 9 2023 - 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Kembla skate park committee members Jess Whittaker and Will Mitry with brothers Kass and Zann Banderburg. A planning workshop for a permanent skate park in the suburb will be held next weekend. Picture by Adam McLean
Port Kembla skate park committee members Jess Whittaker and Will Mitry with brothers Kass and Zann Banderburg. A planning workshop for a permanent skate park in the suburb will be held next weekend. Picture by Adam McLean

Port Kembla's skaters will get some input into the look of their new skate park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.