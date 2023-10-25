Abandoned vessels have been seized from Wollongong's Belmore Basin with authorities warning more may be taken.
The grassy area behind the sand is used by many people to store boats, canoes and kayaks, but some have been left illegally.
Transport for NSW told the Mercury on July 12 it was targeting owners of unlicenced, unseaworthy and unsightly vessels.
At the time the Mercury counted more than 70 vessels on the grassy stretch - many were upright and attached to the rail, others were strewn about on the sand and grass.
On September 15, some of the vessels tagged with a "direction to remove". On October 24, they were seized by TfNSW contractors.
"The craft will be held for a reasonable period, before being sold or discarded," a TfNSW spokeswoman said.
TfNSW said it first became aware of the increased number of vessels more than 18 months ago, and issued a list of demands for owners.
"The manner in which they had been left presented a risk to members of the general public," a TfNSW spokesman told the Mercury in July.
TfNSW signs erected at the harbour state "passive craft/tender vessels that use this area as storage for the tendering out to a TfNSW mooring are advised to place their private mooring licence (PML) number on their passive craft/tender vessel so it is clearly visible".
Only 26 PMLs have been issued for this area.
Under NSW state and local government arrangements, TfNSW manages the land where the watercraft are placed.
"Transport for NSW does not keep records of how many craft/vessels are currently in this area but any that are deemed to be abandoned or causing a safety issue will be handled in the same manner," a spokeswoman said.
Stored vessels must meet these requirements:
