The Gerringong Lions and Thirroul Butchers have survived defeat after seven rounds to lock up their respective Wollongong Touch Premier League minor premiership.
The two teams will hope that runs continues through two more games on Monday night, where both the semi-final and grand finals will be played in the women's and men's divisions at Thomas Dalton Park.
The Butchers will meet defending men's champions Albion Park in the semi-finals, with the Eagles scrapping in with a last-round win to knock Jamberoo out of the top four. Wests Illawarra and Shoalhaven Rugby will feature in the second semi, the two teams only meeting in round five, where the Red Devils hung on in an 8-7 thriller.
Gerringong also stamped its dominance in the women's competition, finishing off an undefeated season with a 6-4 win over Jamberoo, to end the Superoos' finals chances.
The Lions will meet last year's premiers Stingrays of Shellharbour, who sewed up fourth spot with a win in the final round. Corrimal Cougars and Dapto Canaries will meet in the other semi-final.
All semi-finals will be played at 6.15pm, before the winning teams back up for the grand final at 7.15pm on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Wollongong Devils men's and women's Vawdon Cup division one teams will face a do-or-die preliminary final on Friday night.
The Illawarra men take on Ryde-Eastwood, who took them down in last year's decider, while the women's team meet 2022 champions Manly Sea Eagles. Both games will be played at Tempe's Waterworth Park.
