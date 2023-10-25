Illawarra Mercury
Thirroul-Bulli bridge timing being worked through now, Anglicare says

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated October 27 2023 - 12:49pm, first published October 26 2023 - 12:57am
Tony Horneman, Charmaine Horneman, Annette Jones, Russell Dobbs with Rebel and Ray Smith at the corner of Geraghty Street and Wilkies Street. Picture by Robert Peet.
Aged care property developer Anglicare says it is currently deciding when it will build a bridge to link Thirroul and Bulli as part of its 229-unit development proposal.

