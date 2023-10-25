Aged care property developer Anglicare says it is currently deciding when it will build a bridge to link Thirroul and Bulli as part of its 229-unit development proposal.
Anglicare said building the bridge is mandatory because it's a condition of planning approval for the Sandon Point project, proposed for some of the last undeveloped land behind McCauleys Beach.
Public information sessions will be held in November about the $300 million project, which has generated considerable concern from residents about the bridge.
Residents are demanding the bridge be built before construction on the seniors development, linking the existing blocks of residential development to Geraghty St and Point St in Bulli.
Failing this, they say, the narrow Wrexham Rd being would be the only way in or out for the many residents of the northern McCauleys estate - as well as for thousands of truck movements during construction.
The Mercury asked Anglicare whether it would build the bridge first, and was told this was being worked through right now.
Planning authorities at state and council level may also have an influence.
"We ... remain committed to building a bridge across Tramway Creek which will accommodate vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists," Anglicare said in a statement.
"It is important to note that this is also a condition of our concept approval, which was granted by the NSW government in 2007.
"We are now in the process of developing practical plans for staging and construction of this important development. This work will inform the ultimate timing of the bridge and other infrastructure to be built on and near the site."
The bridge had been promised before, when Stockland developed the first two stages of the McCauleys estate, but when Anglicare delayed stage three - its retirement village - Srockland reneged on building the bridge.
Anglicare's statement said it had decided to maintain complete ownership of the property and its development, seemingly a reference to the now-dumped plans to build 57 commercial townhouses before the seniors' facilities.
"Our plan is to make a positive contribution to the community while also preserving the important environmental and cultural values of the Sandon Point site," it said.
"With that in mind, we will maintain complete ownership and management of the site to help achieve these goals."
The information sessions will be held at Club Thirroul at on Wednesday, November 8 at 5pm, and Friday, November 10 at 9.30am.
People are encouraged to register by Friday, November 3, by email community@anglicaresp.com.au or phone 1800 965 985.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.