The Mercury in 2018: Memorial Drive traffic lights out of sync, claims driver

The stop-start travel along Memorial Drive had one resident calling for the traffic lights to be synchronised.
There are five sets of traffic lights between Bulli and North Wollongong and Thirroul resident Robert Castles was one motorist who was sick of being caught at several sets of lights on the way to Wollongong.
"Once the lights go green quite often you go a few hundred metres to the next one and it's red," Mr Castles said.
"I've been overseas and basically what they do is the lights are synchronised so you're travelling, say, 75km/h from the first light, by the time you get near the second light, it will be changing."
Transport for NSW said the lights were designed in such a way that the length of a green light would change dependent on traffic flow.
"Sensors under the road surface measure approaching traffic along Memorial Drive and intersecting roads, and allocate green time accordingly," a Transport for NSW spokeswoman said.
"This time varies in response to changing traffic conditions."
